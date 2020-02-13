Listen Live Sports

No. 20 Indiana 59, Illinois 54

INDIANA (20-6)

Gulbe 7-9 1-4 15, Wise 2-6 2-2 6, Berger 4-12 1-2 9, Patberg 6-16 3-3 17, Penn 2-11 6-6 10, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Warthen 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-56 13-17 59

ILLINOIS (11-13)

Andrews 6-10 4-4 19, Myles 2-5 0-0 4, Beasley 2-10 1-2 7, Holesinska 1-9 1-2 3, Terry 5-13 2-4 15, Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou 0-0 0-0 0, Ephraim 1-3 0-0 2, Joens 1-4 0-2 3, Peebles 0-0 1-2 1, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-54 9-16 54

Indiana 10 15 20 14 59
Illinois 12 15 17 10 54

3-Point Goals_Indiana 2-16 (Gulbe 0-1, Wise 0-3, Berger 0-2, Patberg 2-6, Penn 0-4), Illinois 9-21 (Andrews 3-4, Beasley 2-4, Holesinska 0-5, Terry 3-5, Joens 1-3). Assists_Indiana 15 (Patberg 9), Illinois 11 (Holesinska 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 45 ( 4-6), Illinois 29 ( 2-6). Total Fouls_Indiana 15, Illinois 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,145.

