No. 20 Iowa 76, Nebraska 60

NEBRASKA (15-8)

Veerbeek 0-5 0-0 0, Cain 5-10 2-2 12, Eliely 1-4 0-0 2, Haiby 1-10 2-2 5, Whitish 5-16 0-0 14, Bourne 2-4 0-2 5, Brown 7-14 4-7 20, Mershon 1-3 0-1 2, Brady 0-1 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-67 8-14 60

IOWA (19-4)

Ollinger 4-8 3-4 11, Czinano 11-20 1-4 23, Doyle 5-15 3-4 15, Meyer 1-6 2-2 5, Sevillian 4-6 0-0 11, Warnock 2-4 2-2 8, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 1-1 0-0 3, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 0-1 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-62 11-16 76

Nebraska 13 19 13 15 — 60 Iowa 13 22 22 19 — 76

3-Point Goals_Nebraska 8-30 (Veerbeek 0-3, Eliely 0-1, Haiby 1-5, Whitish 4-13, Bourne 1-2, Brown 2-5, Brady 0-1), Iowa 9-19 (Doyle 2-5, Meyer 1-3, Sevillian 3-5, Warnock 2-3, Marshall 0-1, Martin 1-1, Taiwo 0-1). Assists_Nebraska 16 (Whitish 5), Iowa 23 (Doyle 15). Fouled Out_Nebraska Eliely. Rebounds_Nebraska 38 ( 3-7), Iowa 47 (Czinano 4-8). Total Fouls_Nebraska 20, Iowa 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,967.

