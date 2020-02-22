No. 20 South Dakota 77, S. Dakota St. 67

SOUTH DAKOTA (26-2)

Sjerven 3-5 1-2 7, Arens 0-1 2-2 2, Duffy 7-13 2-2 17, Lamb 9-13 0-0 22, McKeever 5-8 7-10 19, Frederick 4-7 2-2 10, Korngable 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-48 14-18 77

S. DAKOTA ST. (20-9)

Burckhard 4-12 2-2 11, Larson 7-12 3-4 18, Nelson 5-10 2-3 12, Cascio Jensen 3-6 2-2 9, Irwin 2-4 0-0 5, Bultsma 1-2 0-0 2, Stapleton 2-3 2-2 6, Theuninck 2-5 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-54 11-13 67

South Dakota 17 18 17 25 — 77 S. Dakota St. 14 12 19 22 — 67

3-Point Goals_South Dakota 7-20 (Arens 0-1, Duffy 1-6, Lamb 4-7, McKeever 2-3, Frederick 0-2, Korngable 0-1), S. Dakota St. 4-16 (Burckhard 1-3, Larson 1-4, Nelson 0-3, Cascio Jensen 1-2, Irwin 1-1, Stapleton 0-1, Theuninck 0-2). Assists_South Dakota 15 (Duffy 8), S. Dakota St. 19 (Irwin 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Dakota 22 (Sjerven 3-7), S. Dakota St. 29 (Larson 4-9). Total Fouls_South Dakota 12, S. Dakota St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,672.

