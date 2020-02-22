Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 20 South Dakota 77, S. Dakota St. 67

February 22, 2020 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

SOUTH DAKOTA (26-2)

Sjerven 3-5 1-2 7, Arens 0-1 2-2 2, Duffy 7-13 2-2 17, Lamb 9-13 0-0 22, McKeever 5-8 7-10 19, Frederick 4-7 2-2 10, Korngable 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-48 14-18 77

S. DAKOTA ST. (20-9)

Burckhard 4-12 2-2 11, Larson 7-12 3-4 18, Nelson 5-10 2-3 12, Cascio Jensen 3-6 2-2 9, Irwin 2-4 0-0 5, Bultsma 1-2 0-0 2, Stapleton 2-3 2-2 6, Theuninck 2-5 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-54 11-13 67

South Dakota 17 18 17 25 77
S. Dakota St. 14 12 19 22 67

3-Point Goals_South Dakota 7-20 (Arens 0-1, Duffy 1-6, Lamb 4-7, McKeever 2-3, Frederick 0-2, Korngable 0-1), S. Dakota St. 4-16 (Burckhard 1-3, Larson 1-4, Nelson 0-3, Cascio Jensen 1-2, Irwin 1-1, Stapleton 0-1, Theuninck 0-2). Assists_South Dakota 15 (Duffy 8), S. Dakota St. 19 (Irwin 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Dakota 22 (Sjerven 3-7), S. Dakota St. 29 (Larson 4-9). Total Fouls_South Dakota 12, S. Dakota St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,672.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut