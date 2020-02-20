No. 20 South Dakota 96, N. Dakota St. 57

N. DAKOTA ST. (8-17)

Dietz 1-3 0-0 2, Nudell 2-5 0-0 4, Cobbins 1-5 8-8 10, Gaislerova 6-9 2-2 15, Zivaljevic 4-6 1-2 9, Voegeli 1-6 1-2 3, Rimdal 1-4 0-0 3, Scales 2-4 1-2 5, Skibiel 0-0 0-0 0, Terrer van Gool 3-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-47 13-16 57

SOUTH DAKOTA (25-2)

Sjerven 2-2 7-10 11, Arens 2-5 1-2 5, Duffy 10-15 1-1 22, Lamb 5-9 3-3 15, McKeever 2-7 0-0 5, Bonar 3-4 1-2 7, Frederick 5-8 1-1 12, Sankey 1-5 0-0 2, Ugofsky 1-1 4-4 6, Guebert 0-3 0-0 0, Korngable 1-3 1-2 4, Kunzer 2-4 3-3 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-66 22-28 96

N. Dakota St. 18 7 18 14 — 57 South Dakota 25 24 31 16 — 96

3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 2-11 (Nudell 0-1, Cobbins 0-3, Gaislerova 1-2, Rimdal 1-4, Scales 0-1), South Dakota 6-17 (Arens 0-1, Duffy 1-3, Lamb 2-2, McKeever 1-1, Bonar 0-1, Frederick 1-1, Sankey 0-2, Guebert 0-3, Korngable 1-2, Kunzer 0-1). Assists_N. Dakota St. 7 (Zivaljevic 2), South Dakota 12 (Duffy 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 28 (Voegeli 4-6), South Dakota 33 (Sjerven 5-10). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 23, South Dakota 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,260.

