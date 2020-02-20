Listen Live Sports

No. 20 South Dakota clinches at least share of Summit title

February 20, 2020 10:22 pm
 
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Ciara Duffy scored 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting and No. 20 South Dakota beat North Dakota State 96-57 on Thursday night to clinch at least a share of the Summit League regular-season title.

Chloe Lamb added 15 points, Taylor Frederick 12 and Hannah Sjerven 11 with 10 rebounds for the Coyotes (25-2, 14-0), who won their 14 consecutive game and have a two-game lead over second-place South Dakota State with two games to go. The rivals play at South Dakota State on Saturday.

The Coyotes shot 51.5 percent, made 22 of 28 free throws and scored 31 points off 24 Bison turnovers.

South Dakota led 25-18 after one quarter, expanded the lead to 49-25 by halftime then had a 31-point third quarter to go up by 37. The Coyotes led by as many 42 in the fourth quarter.

Michelle Gaislerova scored 15 points and Ryan Cobbins 10 for NDSU (8-17, 5-8).

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

