No. 21 Arizona St. 65, Colorado 59

ARIZONA ST. (19-8)

Tapley 5-7 6-10 16, Van Hyfte 2-2 0-0 4, Richardson 4-8 4-4 16, Russell 1-1 1-2 3, Ryan 5-11 2-2 15, Ruden 3-7 0-0 6, Walker 1-2 1-2 3, Bejedi 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Hanson 0-0 0-0 0, Mbulito 0-2 2-2 2, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-40 16-22 65

COLORADO (15-11)

Tuitele 5-8 0-0 11, Caylao-Do 5-9 1-2 11, Clarke 4-8 2-2 12, Hollingshed 3-9 3-4 9, Sherrod 2-9 5-7 9, Jank 0-0 0-0 0, Whittaker 2-2 0-0 4, Volcy 0-0 0-0 0, Finau 1-3 0-0 3, Knight 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-51 11-15 59

Arizona St. 12 21 12 20 — 65 Colorado 18 9 20 12 — 59

3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 7-11 (Richardson 4-5, Ryan 3-6), Colorado 4-15 (Tuitele 1-2, Caylao-Do 0-1, Clarke 2-5, Hollingshed 0-3, Sherrod 0-1, Finau 1-2, Knight 0-1). Assists_Arizona St. 14 (Richardson 4), Colorado 11 (Sherrod 6). Fouled Out_Arizona St. Van Hyfte, Colorado Sherrod, Knight. Rebounds_Arizona St. 23 ( 2-5), Colorado 29 (Whittaker 3-4). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 25, Colorado 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,135.

