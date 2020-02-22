Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 21 Arizona St. 65, Colorado 59

February 22, 2020 12:16 am
 
< a min read
      

ARIZONA ST. (19-8)

Tapley 5-7 6-10 16, Van Hyfte 2-2 0-0 4, Richardson 4-8 4-4 16, Russell 1-1 1-2 3, Ryan 5-11 2-2 15, Ruden 3-7 0-0 6, Walker 1-2 1-2 3, Bejedi 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Hanson 0-0 0-0 0, Mbulito 0-2 2-2 2, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-40 16-22 65

COLORADO (15-11)

Tuitele 5-8 0-0 11, Caylao-Do 5-9 1-2 11, Clarke 4-8 2-2 12, Hollingshed 3-9 3-4 9, Sherrod 2-9 5-7 9, Jank 0-0 0-0 0, Whittaker 2-2 0-0 4, Volcy 0-0 0-0 0, Finau 1-3 0-0 3, Knight 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-51 11-15 59

Arizona St. 12 21 12 20 65
Colorado 18 9 20 12 59

3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 7-11 (Richardson 4-5, Ryan 3-6), Colorado 4-15 (Tuitele 1-2, Caylao-Do 0-1, Clarke 2-5, Hollingshed 0-3, Sherrod 0-1, Finau 1-2, Knight 0-1). Assists_Arizona St. 14 (Richardson 4), Colorado 11 (Sherrod 6). Fouled Out_Arizona St. Van Hyfte, Colorado Sherrod, Knight. Rebounds_Arizona St. 23 ( 2-5), Colorado 29 (Whittaker 3-4). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 25, Colorado 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,135.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Research Lab scientists monitor the Arctic environment

Today in History

1862: Legal Tender Act passed to help finance the Civil War