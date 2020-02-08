No. 21 Creighton 94, St. John’s 82

ST. JOHN’S (13-11)

Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Dunn 2-12 2-3 6, Williams 2-7 0-1 4, Champagnie 4-10 0-0 9, Figueroa 4-7 2-2 12, Earlington 10-17 2-2 25, Heron 3-8 3-3 12, Rutherford 2-6 0-0 5, Caraher 3-4 0-0 7, Sears 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-73 9-11 82.

CREIGHTON (18-6)

Bishop 4-6 2-3 10, Jefferson 7-9 1-2 16, Alexander 5-11 3-4 16, Ballock 3-6 1-2 10, Zegarowski 9-16 2-2 23, Mahoney 7-10 1-1 18, K.Jones 0-0 1-2 1, Canfield 0-0 0-0 0, Scurry 0-0 0-0 0, Windham 0-0 0-0 0, Zeil 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-58 11-16 94.

Halftime_Creighton 47-37. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 11-31 (Earlington 3-4, Heron 3-6, Figueroa 2-3, Caraher 1-2, Rutherford 1-3, Champagnie 1-5, Dunn 0-4, Williams 0-4), Creighton 13-28 (Mahoney 3-5, Ballock 3-6, Zegarowski 3-7, Alexander 3-8, Jefferson 1-2). Rebounds_St. John’s 35 (Earlington 10), Creighton 29 (Bishop, Zegarowski 7). Assists_St. John’s 18 (Dunn 6), Creighton 20 (Ballock 7). Total Fouls_St. John’s 21, Creighton 14.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.