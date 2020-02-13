Listen Live Sports

No. 21 South Dakota 88, W. Illinois 51

February 13, 2020 11:12 pm
 
W. ILLINOIS (13-12)

Zars 4-9 0-0 8, Gilmore 2-8 3-4 7, Kaufmann 2-8 1-4 7, Nichols 3-7 1-2 8, Pryor 0-7 0-0 0, Dins 0-1 0-0 0, Guidinger 0-3 3-6 3, Courier 0-0 0-0 0, Lutz 5-11 3-6 18, Rogers 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-55 11-22 51

SOUTH DAKOTA (23-2)

Sjerven 8-10 2-4 18, Arens 3-8 1-1 8, Duffy 4-10 3-4 11, Lamb 4-10 0-0 11, McKeever 4-6 0-0 10, Frederick 5-10 3-4 13, Sankey 1-1 0-0 2, Ugofsky 0-4 1-2 1, Guebert 2-3 0-0 6, Korngable 2-7 1-2 6, Kunzer 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-71 11-17 88

W. Illinois 12 16 13 10 51
South Dakota 22 15 27 24 88

3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 8-32 (Zars 0-2, Gilmore 0-2, Kaufmann 2-6, Nichols 1-4, Pryor 0-6, Dins 0-1, Guidinger 0-1, Lutz 5-10), South Dakota 9-25 (Arens 1-4, Duffy 0-3, Lamb 3-6, McKeever 2-3, Frederick 0-1, Guebert 2-3, Korngable 1-4, Kunzer 0-1). Assists_W. Illinois 9 (Kaufmann 5), South Dakota 21 (Duffy 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_W. Illinois 30 (Guidinger 3-6), South Dakota 50 (Sjerven 3-11). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 16, South Dakota 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,888.

