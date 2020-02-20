Listen Live Sports

No. 22 Arkansas women beat Tennessee 83-75

February 20, 2020 10:15 pm
 
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 29 points with five 3-pointers to help No. 22 Arkansas beat Tennessee 83-75 on Thursday night.

Alexis Tolefree added 22 points and Chelsea Dungee scored 16 for the Razorbacks (21-5, 9-4 SEC), who made all four free throws after the Volunteers (17-9, 7-6) cut a 16-point deficit to 79-75 on Rennia Davis’ 3-pointer with 15 seconds left.

Ramirez capped an 11-2 run with back-to-back 3-pointers that made it 51-38 with 2:48 left in the third quarter. Makayla Daniels’ layup early in the fourth gave Arkansas its biggest lead at 62-46.

Rae Burrell led Tennessee with 21 points and nine rebounds and made 8 of 13 shots from the field. Davis added 18 points and eight boards.

The Volunteers opened the game on a 6-0 run and led through most of the first quarter. Tolefree’s jumper at the end of the period gave Arkansas the lead for good.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

