No. 22 Houston 76, Tulsa 43

TULSA (17-9)

Horne 5-8 0-0 12, Ugboh 0-1 0-2 0, Joiner 3-5 0-1 7, Korita 1-4 1-3 4, Rachal 0-9 0-0 0, Igbanu 5-7 5-10 15, Jackson 0-3 0-1 0, Hill 1-5 1-2 3, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Earley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-46 7-19 43.

HOUSTON (21-6)

White 4-7 0-0 8, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Grimes 0-1 0-0 0, Hinton 2-8 10-10 15, Sasser 3-10 0-0 9, Mills 9-16 4-7 27, Jarreau 3-7 1-1 7, Gresham 2-2 2-2 6, Gorham 0-2 2-2 2, Alley 0-3 0-0 0, Broodo 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-56 21-24 76.

Halftime_Houston 26-20. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 4-20 (Horne 2-5, Joiner 1-2, Korita 1-4, Igbanu 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Hill 0-2, Rachal 0-2, Jones 0-3), Houston 9-27 (Mills 5-9, Sasser 3-8, Hinton 1-5, Gorham 0-1, Grimes 0-1, Alley 0-3). Fouled Out_Gresham. Rebounds_Tulsa 23 (Horne 7), Houston 38 (White 7). Assists_Tulsa 8 (Jackson 6), Houston 13 (Jarreau 6). Total Fouls_Tulsa 22, Houston 19.

