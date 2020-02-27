No. 22 Indiana 81, Nebraska 53

NEBRASKA (17-12)

Veerbeek 2-6 0-0 5, Cain 0-7 0-0 0, Eliely 3-15 1-2 7, Haiby 2-8 0-0 5, Whitish 2-6 6-6 11, Bourne 1-6 0-0 2, Brown 7-12 7-10 22, Mershon 0-0 1-2 1, Helms 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-61 15-20 53

INDIANA (22-7)

Gulbe 5-7 0-0 11, Wise 1-2 0-0 3, Berger 6-13 2-3 15, Patberg 11-18 0-1 26, Penn 3-13 0-0 7, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 4-7 3-5 11, Noveroske 0-1 0-0 0, Waggoner 1-1 0-0 2, Warthen 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 1-3 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-68 7-11 81

Nebraska 13 14 14 12 — 53 Indiana 21 12 17 31 — 81

3-Point Goals_Nebraska 4-16 (Veerbeek 1-4, Eliely 0-2, Haiby 1-5, Whitish 1-2, Brown 1-3), Indiana 8-22 (Gulbe 1-2, Wise 1-2, Berger 1-2, Patberg 4-7, Penn 1-6, Allen 0-1, Wilson 0-2). Assists_Nebraska 3 (Cain 1), Indiana 16 (Berger 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 33 ( 2-8), Indiana 44 (Holmes 4-6). Total Fouls_Nebraska 13, Indiana 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,583.

