No. 22 South Dakota cruises to 11th straight win, 93-46

February 9, 2020 5:18 pm
 
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Ciara Duffy scored 17 points as one of six South Dakota players to reach double figures and the No. 22 Coyotes rolled to their 11th consecutive win, beating North Dakota 93-46 on Sunday.

Taylor Frederick added 15 points, Chloe Lamb 14, Hannah Sjerven 12 and Madison McKeever and Jeniah Ugofsky 10 each for South Dakota (22-2, 11-0). The Coyotes won by 12 points more than their average victory margin of 35 versus Summit League opponents. They have beaten the Fighting Hawks (14-10, 5-6) in eight straight meetings.

Duffy had 11 points and Lamb 10 by halftime which had South Dakota ahead 43-18. It was 74-34 after three quarters.

The Coyotes shot 52.5%, outrebounded the Hawks by 18 and outscored them 52-18 in the paint.

Megan Zander led North Dakota with eight points. The Hawks shot just 22.4% and made only 4 of 28 from the arc for 14%.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

