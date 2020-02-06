No. 23 Arizona 85, Southern Cal 80

SOUTHERN CAL (17-6)

Mobley 1-4 0-0 2, Okongwu 7-11 9-10 23, Adlesh 0-1 0-0 0, E.Anderson 3-6 1-4 8, Utomi 7-10 4-4 22, Mathews 2-10 1-1 6, Rakocevic 8-11 2-2 18, Weaver 0-2 0-0 0, Sturdivant 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 28-56 18-23 80.

ARIZONA (16-6)

Gettings 5-7 1-2 12, Nnaji 6-13 6-8 18, Green 6-11 4-6 18, Mannion 3-10 12-18 20, Smith 1-5 3-4 5, Baker 1-5 0-0 2, Lee 4-5 2-2 10, Hazzard 0-1 0-0 0, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 28-40 85.

Halftime_Arizona 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 6-17 (Utomi 4-7, E.Anderson 1-3, Mathews 1-5, Adlesh 0-1, Rakocevic 0-1), Arizona 5-22 (Green 2-6, Mannion 2-7, Gettings 1-1, Hazzard 0-1, Smith 0-3, Baker 0-4). Fouled Out_Rakocevic. Rebounds_Southern Cal 28 (Okongwu, Rakocevic 8), Arizona 33 (Nnaji 11). Assists_Southern Cal 15 (Adlesh 4), Arizona 16 (Mannion 7). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 26, Arizona 18.

