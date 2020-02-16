Listen Live Sports

No. 23 Arkansas 108, Mississippi 64

February 16, 2020 5:45 pm
 
ARKANSAS (20-5)

Thomas 3-4 0-0 6, Daniels 4-6 1-2 10, Dungee 6-12 6-6 18, Ramirez 6-8 2-2 17, Tolefree 4-6 9-10 19, Barnum 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 0-1 3-4 3, Williams 3-4 0-0 6, Oberg 1-2 2-2 4, Doumbia 3-5 0-0 6, Gaulden 5-8 2-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Spangler 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-59 25-28 108

MISSISSIPPI (7-18)

Kitchens 5-7 5-8 15, Alexander 3-12 1-2 7, Cage 2-17 0-0 4, Reid 4-7 4-6 13, Smith 7-10 1-2 17, Banks 4-10 0-0 8, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Rankin 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-63 11-18 64

Arkansas 32 26 25 25 108
Mississippi 23 14 16 11 64

3-Point Goals_Arkansas 7-13 (Daniels 1-2, Dungee 0-2, Ramirez 3-5, Tolefree 2-3, Gaulden 1-1), Mississippi 3-15 (Alexander 0-4, Cage 0-8, Reid 1-1, Smith 2-2). Assists_Arkansas 17 (Doumbia 6), Mississippi 15 (Alexander 5). Fouled Out_Mississippi Smith. Rebounds_Arkansas 37 (Doumbia 3-11), Mississippi 27 (Kitchens 2-8). Total Fouls_Arkansas 15, Mississippi 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

