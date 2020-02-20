Listen Live Sports

No. 23 BYU 85, Santa Clara 75

SANTA CLARA (18-10)

Justice 4-10 0-0 10, Vrankic 10-19 8-13 28, Bediako 3-7 3-3 9, Wertz 2-8 2-2 8, J.Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Mitchell 3-6 0-0 6, Eaddy 4-6 0-2 11, G.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 13-20 75.

BYU (22-7)

Childs 8-20 4-10 22, Lee 1-3 0-0 3, Barcello 1-3 0-0 2, Haws 8-14 12-12 28, Toolson 7-14 6-10 20, Harding 4-5 0-0 8, Seljaas 1-2 0-0 2, Baxter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 22-32 85.

Halftime_BYU 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 8-22 (Eaddy 3-3, Justice 2-4, Wertz 2-6, J.Williams 1-3, Mitchell 0-2, Vrankic 0-4), BYU 3-13 (Childs 2-4, Lee 1-1, Barcello 0-1, Harding 0-1, Seljaas 0-1, Toolson 0-2, Haws 0-3). Rebounds_Santa Clara 32 (Vrankic 11), BYU 38 (Childs 11). Assists_Santa Clara 18 (Mitchell 6), BYU 12 (Haws 9). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 19, BYU 13. A_12,757 (19,000).

