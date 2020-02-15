No. 23 Creighton 93, DePaul 64

DEPAUL (13-12)

Butz 1-3 0-0 2, Reed 1-3 0-0 3, Weems 5-14 1-5 12, Coleman-Lands 2-7 2-2 6, Moore 8-15 0-0 20, Ongenda 2-2 1-1 5, Hall 5-11 0-2 11, Cameron 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-1 2, Jacobs 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-61 4-11 64.

CREIGHTON (20-6)

Bishop 3-3 0-0 6, Jefferson 6-9 0-0 12, Alexander 8-12 5-7 24, Ballock 4-9 0-0 12, Zegarowski 4-9 0-0 11, Mahoney 2-5 4-5 9, Mitchell 4-4 2-2 11, K.Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Canfield 0-0 2-2 2, Scurry 1-1 0-0 2, Windham 1-3 0-0 3, Zeil 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 14-18 93.

Halftime_Creighton 42-28. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 8-19 (Moore 4-6, Reed 1-1, Hall 1-2, Jacobs 1-2, Weems 1-3, Cameron 0-1, Williams 0-1, Coleman-Lands 0-3), Creighton 13-26 (Ballock 4-8, Zegarowski 3-4, Alexander 3-5, Mitchell 1-1, Windham 1-2, Mahoney 1-4, Jefferson 0-2). Rebounds_DePaul 28 (Weems 5), Creighton 30 (Ballock 9). Assists_DePaul 11 (Moore 5), Creighton 25 (Alexander 8). Total Fouls_DePaul 14, Creighton 15. A_17,865 (18,320).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.