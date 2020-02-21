No. 23 Missouri St. 76, Evansville 62

EVANSVILLE (3-22)

Feit 6-9 1-1 17, Hudson 3-10 0-0 7, Poland 2-9 2-3 6, Griffin 4-12 0-0 10, Newman 3-4 0-0 7, Partee 0-0 0-0 0, Bracy 5-12 1-2 12, Caddy 1-2 0-0 3, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-59 4-6 62

MISSOURI ST. (22-3)

Franklin 2-3 1-1 5, Hipp 4-7 2-3 11, Calip 3-14 3-4 10, Willard 5-11 2-2 14, Wilson 3-8 0-0 7, Ealy 2-11 0-0 4, Gartner 0-4 4-8 4, Bhinhar 4-11 1-2 9, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Manning 2-4 0-0 5, Ruffridge 2-7 2-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-81 15-22 76

Evansville 11 17 13 21 — 62 Missouri St. 17 17 25 17 — 76

3-Point Goals_Evansville 10-28 (Feit 4-5, Hudson 1-4, Poland 0-6, Griffin 2-7, Newman 1-2, Bracy 1-2, Caddy 1-2), Missouri St. 7-28 (Hipp 1-3, Calip 1-6, Willard 2-3, Wilson 1-3, Ealy 0-4, Bhinhar 0-3, Ellis 0-1, Manning 1-1, Ruffridge 1-4). Assists_Evansville 15 (Bracy 8), Missouri St. 13 (Calip 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Evansville 38 ( 3-6), Missouri St. 54 (Hipp 5-12). Total Fouls_Evansville 19, Missouri St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,495.

