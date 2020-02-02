Listen Live Sports

No. 23 Northwestern women blitz Penn State 82-59

February 2, 2020 2:58 pm
 
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Lindsey Pulliam and Veronica Burton scored 19 points apiece and No. 23 Northwestern took over in the third quarter and cruised to an 82-59 win over Penn State on Sunday.

Abbie Wolf added 15 points and Abi Scheid 13 for the Wildcats, who moved into a tie with Iowa atop the Big Ten Conference, a half-game in front of Maryland.

Trailing 38-37 at halftime, Northwestern (19-3, 9-2) hit all five of its 3-point attempts and 11 of 19 overall to outscore Penn State 29-7 in the third quarter.

Scheid, who had 10 points in the quarter, started the run with a jumper in the paint. Burton followed with a 3-pointer, Scheid contributed a triple and Pulliam closed it with a 3. Just for good measure, Scheid hit a buzzer-beating 3 after a Penn State free throw for a 66-45 lead. The Nittany Lions went 3 of 14 and missed 10 straight shots into the fourth quarter.

Scheid was 3 for 3 from distance after going 6 for 6 two weeks ago when the Wildcats beat Penn State 85-59.

Pulliam led Northwestern with seven rebounds. Burton and Wolf were both 7-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds. Burton added seven assists and Wolf four, plus three steals and two blocks. Scheid was 5 of 6 as the Wildcats went 7 of 13 from distance and shot 51% overall.

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-15, 1-10), which has lost eight straight and 11 of 12, with 16 points and Siyeh Frazier added 15.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

