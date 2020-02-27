Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 23 Ohio St. 75, Nebraska 54

February 27, 2020 11:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

OHIO ST. (19-9)

K.Wesson 3-10 10-13 16, A.Wesson 3-7 3-4 9, Muhammad 4-7 0-0 9, C.Walker 5-9 4-4 15, Washington 5-14 0-0 14, Liddell 3-10 2-3 8, Ahrens 0-2 0-0 0, Diallo 1-1 0-0 2, Hummer 1-2 0-0 2, Hookfin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 19-24 75.

NEBRASKA (7-21)

Ouedraogo 1-3 2-2 4, Burke 5-13 2-4 13, Cheatham 4-14 0-0 8, Mack 4-8 3-4 12, Thorbjarnarson 2-4 0-0 4, Green 3-8 2-3 9, Cross 1-7 0-1 2, Easley 0-0 0-0 0, Arop 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-59 9-14 54.

Halftime_Ohio St. 43-27. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 6-25 (Washington 4-10, C.Walker 1-3, Muhammad 1-4, Hummer 0-1, Liddell 0-1, Ahrens 0-2, A.Wesson 0-2, K.Wesson 0-2), Nebraska 3-16 (Green 1-2, Mack 1-2, Burke 1-4, Cheatham 0-2, Thorbjarnarson 0-2, Cross 0-4). Rebounds_Ohio St. 46 (K.Wesson 18), Nebraska 28 (Ouedraogo 6). Assists_Ohio St. 7 (C.Walker 4), Nebraska 8 (Thorbjarnarson 4). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 17, Nebraska 16.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter