No. 23 Ohio St. 75, Nebraska 54

OHIO ST. (19-9)

K.Wesson 3-10 10-13 16, A.Wesson 3-7 3-4 9, Muhammad 4-7 0-0 9, C.Walker 5-9 4-4 15, Washington 5-14 0-0 14, Liddell 3-10 2-3 8, Ahrens 0-2 0-0 0, Diallo 1-1 0-0 2, Hummer 1-2 0-0 2, Hookfin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 19-24 75.

NEBRASKA (7-21)

Ouedraogo 1-3 2-2 4, Burke 5-13 2-4 13, Cheatham 4-14 0-0 8, Mack 4-8 3-4 12, Thorbjarnarson 2-4 0-0 4, Green 3-8 2-3 9, Cross 1-7 0-1 2, Easley 0-0 0-0 0, Arop 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-59 9-14 54.

Halftime_Ohio St. 43-27. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 6-25 (Washington 4-10, C.Walker 1-3, Muhammad 1-4, Hummer 0-1, Liddell 0-1, Ahrens 0-2, A.Wesson 0-2, K.Wesson 0-2), Nebraska 3-16 (Green 1-2, Mack 1-2, Burke 1-4, Cheatham 0-2, Thorbjarnarson 0-2, Cross 0-4). Rebounds_Ohio St. 46 (K.Wesson 18), Nebraska 28 (Ouedraogo 6). Assists_Ohio St. 7 (C.Walker 4), Nebraska 8 (Thorbjarnarson 4). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 17, Nebraska 16.

