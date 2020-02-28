Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 23 Princeton 81, Brown 39

February 28, 2020 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

BROWN (8-16)

Ducharme 0-3 0-0 0, Dale 0-4 0-0 0, Gaziano 2-6 2-2 7, Leonidas 1-4 2-3 4, Mullin 0-2 0-0 0, Finn 2-4 0-0 5, Short 2-4 2-4 6, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Cox 2-3 0-0 4, Love 2-4 0-0 4, Rosant 3-8 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-44 6-9 39

PRINCETON (23-1)

Baur 1-4 4-4 6, Alarie 6-11 5-9 18, Cunningham 5-9 2-2 14, Littlefield 5-9 1-2 13, Stone 1-5 0-0 3, Boyer 1-1 0-0 2, McArthur 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 4-8 2-4 10, Connolly 1-3 0-0 2, Haire 0-5 0-0 0, Meyers 3-9 0-0 8, Weger 1-3 0-0 2, Young 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-70 14-21 81

Brown 7 5 17 10 39
Princeton 21 16 23 21 81

3-Point Goals_Brown 3-15 (Ducharme 0-1, Dale 0-2, Gaziano 1-5, Leonidas 0-1, Mullin 0-2, Finn 1-1, Love 0-1, Rosant 1-2), Princeton 9-26 (Alarie 1-3, Cunningham 2-5, Littlefield 2-4, Stone 1-1, Connolly 0-1, Haire 0-2, Meyers 2-6, Weger 0-1, Young 1-3). Assists_Brown 7 (Finn 2), Princeton 22 (Connolly 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brown 30 (Finn 1-5), Princeton 44 (Mitchell 7-11). Total Fouls_Brown 14, Princeton 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act