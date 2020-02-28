No. 23 Princeton 81, Brown 39

BROWN (8-16)

Ducharme 0-3 0-0 0, Dale 0-4 0-0 0, Gaziano 2-6 2-2 7, Leonidas 1-4 2-3 4, Mullin 0-2 0-0 0, Finn 2-4 0-0 5, Short 2-4 2-4 6, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Cox 2-3 0-0 4, Love 2-4 0-0 4, Rosant 3-8 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-44 6-9 39

PRINCETON (23-1)

Baur 1-4 4-4 6, Alarie 6-11 5-9 18, Cunningham 5-9 2-2 14, Littlefield 5-9 1-2 13, Stone 1-5 0-0 3, Boyer 1-1 0-0 2, McArthur 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 4-8 2-4 10, Connolly 1-3 0-0 2, Haire 0-5 0-0 0, Meyers 3-9 0-0 8, Weger 1-3 0-0 2, Young 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-70 14-21 81

Brown 7 5 17 10 — 39 Princeton 21 16 23 21 — 81

3-Point Goals_Brown 3-15 (Ducharme 0-1, Dale 0-2, Gaziano 1-5, Leonidas 0-1, Mullin 0-2, Finn 1-1, Love 0-1, Rosant 1-2), Princeton 9-26 (Alarie 1-3, Cunningham 2-5, Littlefield 2-4, Stone 1-1, Connolly 0-1, Haire 0-2, Meyers 2-6, Weger 0-1, Young 1-3). Assists_Brown 7 (Finn 2), Princeton 22 (Connolly 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brown 30 (Finn 1-5), Princeton 44 (Mitchell 7-11). Total Fouls_Brown 14, Princeton 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

