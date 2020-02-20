No. 24 Arizona 89, Oregon St. 63

OREGON ST. (15-11)

Hollins 2-5 0-0 4, Kelley 5-7 4-4 14, Tinkle 3-11 3-3 10, Reichle 0-2 2-2 2, Thompson 5-12 0-2 11, Lucas 5-13 4-4 18, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 2-3 0-0 4, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Dastrup 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 13-15 63.

ARIZONA (19-7)

Gettings 2-7 4-6 9, Nnaji 4-10 4-4 13, Green 7-11 2-2 18, Mannion 5-13 4-6 16, Smith 1-7 2-2 5, Hazzard 4-7 4-4 15, Baker 0-1 2-2 2, Koloko 2-3 1-2 5, Jeter 3-3 0-0 6, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Weyand 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 23-28 89.

Halftime_Arizona 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 6-22 (Lucas 4-12, Thompson 1-3, Tinkle 1-3, Reichle 0-1, Hollins 0-3), Arizona 10-21 (Hazzard 3-6, Green 2-3, Mannion 2-5, Nnaji 1-1, Gettings 1-2, Smith 1-4). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Oregon St. 32 (Kelley 8), Arizona 32 (Nnaji 7). Assists_Oregon St. 14 (Thompson 7), Arizona 17 (Green, Mannion 6). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 18, Arizona 19. A_13,555 (14,644).

