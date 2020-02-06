No. 24 Colorado 71, California 65

CALIFORNIA (10-12)

Anticevich 3-6 0-0 8, Thiemann 0-0 1-4 1, Austin 5-10 4-6 15, Bradley 6-12 3-4 17, South 3-7 0-0 7, Kelly 6-7 0-1 12, Brown 2-2 0-2 5, Thorpe 0-1 0-0 0, Kuany 0-0 0-0 0, Serge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-45 8-17 65.

COLORADO (18-5)

Battey 1-2 2-3 4, Gatling 3-8 2-2 10, Wright 6-9 3-5 17, Bey 8-14 4-6 21, Schwartz 5-7 2-3 14, Siewert 0-7 1-2 1, Parquet 0-0 2-2 2, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0, Kountz 1-1 0-1 2, Strating 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 16-24 71.

Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_California 7-13 (Anticevich 2-4, Bradley 2-4, Austin 1-1, Brown 1-1, South 1-3), Colorado 7-24 (Schwartz 2-3, Wright 2-4, Gatling 2-7, Bey 1-4, Daniels 0-2, Siewert 0-4). Rebounds_California 22 (Kelly 7), Colorado 31 (Bey 10). Assists_California 9 (Austin, Brown 3), Colorado 15 (Gatling, Wright, Schwartz 4). Total Fouls_California 22, Colorado 15. A_6,656 (11,064).

