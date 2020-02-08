No. 24 Colorado 81, Stanford 74

STANFORD (16-7)

Jones 4-9 2-3 14, Kisunas 1-4 0-0 2, da Silva 2-6 1-2 5, Davis 2-7 0-0 4, Terry 4-11 8-9 18, Delaire 7-13 3-3 19, White 4-7 0-0 12, Keefe 0-1 0-0 0, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 14-17 74.

COLORADO (19-5)

Battey 5-6 2-3 13, Gatling 1-2 3-4 6, Wright 4-8 10-11 21, Bey 2-5 6-9 11, Schwartz 5-9 7-9 20, Siewert 2-4 0-0 6, Parquet 0-3 1-2 1, Daniels 1-3 1-2 3, Kountz 0-1 0-0 0, Walton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-41 30-40 81.

Halftime_Stanford 33-22. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 12-21 (White 4-5, Jones 4-8, Delaire 2-2, Terry 2-6), Colorado 11-21 (Wright 3-4, Schwartz 3-5, Siewert 2-4, Battey 1-1, Bey 1-1, Gatling 1-2, Kountz 0-1, Parquet 0-1, Daniels 0-2). Rebounds_Stanford 23 (Kisunas 6), Colorado 28 (Bey 12). Assists_Stanford 11 (Davis 3), Colorado 13 (Battey, Wright 4). Total Fouls_Stanford 27, Colorado 17. A_10,930 (11,064).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.