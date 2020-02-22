No. 24 Indiana 75, Minnesota 69

INDIANA (21-7)

Gulbe 0-3 0-0 0, Wise 3-6 0-0 8, Berger 9-12 0-0 18, Patberg 12-22 4-6 29, Penn 3-9 2-2 8, Allen 2-2 0-0 4, Holmes 3-6 2-2 8, Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-63 8-10 75

MINNESOTA (15-12)

Taiye Bello 4-11 4-8 12, Brunson 2-9 10-12 14, Hubbard 4-11 1-1 11, Powell 8-13 2-2 21, Scalia 3-12 0-0 8, Kehinde Bello 0-0 0-0 0, Sconiers 0-0 0-0 0, Adashchyk 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-59 17-23 69

Indiana 21 19 17 18 — 75 Minnesota 19 18 16 16 — 69

3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-7 (Wise 2-2, Patberg 1-3, Penn 0-2), Minnesota 8-17 (Brunson 0-1, Hubbard 2-4, Powell 3-5, Scalia 2-6, Adashchyk 1-1). Assists_Indiana 15 (Berger 5), Minnesota 9 (Bello 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 42 ( 5-7), Minnesota 29 ( 3-4). Total Fouls_Indiana 20, Minnesota 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,453.

