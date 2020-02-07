No. 24 Missouri St. 66, N. Iowa 55

MISSOURI ST. (19-3)

Franklin 5-12 0-1 10, Hipp 1-6 0-0 2, Calip 4-8 4-5 13, Willard 5-11 2-2 13, Wilson 2-6 4-4 9, Ealy 3-6 0-0 7, Gartner 3-4 0-0 6, Bhinhar 1-4 0-0 2, Manning 1-3 0-2 2, Ruffridge 0-3 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-63 12-16 66

N. IOWA (13-8)

Gunnels 0-5 5-6 5, Maahs 2-5 1-2 5, Gerrits 2-5 0-0 4, Kroeger 1-2 2-2 5, Rucker 5-13 2-2 13, Cavey 1-1 1-3 3, Hillyard 1-5 0-0 2, Wolf 4-5 0-0 10, Finley 1-2 0-0 3, Simon-Ressler 1-2 2-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-45 13-17 55

Missouri St. 17 18 15 16 — 66 N. Iowa 13 19 11 12 — 55

3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 4-11 (Calip 1-2, Willard 1-1, Wilson 1-2, Ealy 1-2, Manning 0-2, Ruffridge 0-2), N. Iowa 6-20 (Gunnels 0-3, Maahs 0-1, Gerrits 0-1, Kroeger 1-1, Rucker 1-6, Hillyard 0-2, Wolf 2-3, Finley 1-2, Simon-Ressler 1-1). Assists_Missouri St. 12 (Calip 4), N. Iowa 9 (Rucker 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Missouri St. 37 (Ealy 3-4), N. Iowa 32 (Team 2-2). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 20, N. Iowa 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,438.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.