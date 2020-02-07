Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 24 Missouri St. 66, N. Iowa 55

February 7, 2020 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

MISSOURI ST. (19-3)

Franklin 5-12 0-1 10, Hipp 1-6 0-0 2, Calip 4-8 4-5 13, Willard 5-11 2-2 13, Wilson 2-6 4-4 9, Ealy 3-6 0-0 7, Gartner 3-4 0-0 6, Bhinhar 1-4 0-0 2, Manning 1-3 0-2 2, Ruffridge 0-3 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-63 12-16 66

N. IOWA (13-8)

Gunnels 0-5 5-6 5, Maahs 2-5 1-2 5, Gerrits 2-5 0-0 4, Kroeger 1-2 2-2 5, Rucker 5-13 2-2 13, Cavey 1-1 1-3 3, Hillyard 1-5 0-0 2, Wolf 4-5 0-0 10, Finley 1-2 0-0 3, Simon-Ressler 1-2 2-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-45 13-17 55

Missouri St. 17 18 15 16 66
N. Iowa 13 19 11 12 55

3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 4-11 (Calip 1-2, Willard 1-1, Wilson 1-2, Ealy 1-2, Manning 0-2, Ruffridge 0-2), N. Iowa 6-20 (Gunnels 0-3, Maahs 0-1, Gerrits 0-1, Kroeger 1-1, Rucker 1-6, Hillyard 0-2, Wolf 2-3, Finley 1-2, Simon-Ressler 1-1). Assists_Missouri St. 12 (Calip 4), N. Iowa 9 (Rucker 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Missouri St. 37 (Ealy 3-4), N. Iowa 32 (Team 2-2). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 20, N. Iowa 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,438.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk