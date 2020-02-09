Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 24 Missouri St. 89, Drake 83

February 9, 2020 6:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

MISSOURI ST. (20-3)

Franklin 3-6 2-4 8, Hipp 5-8 0-0 10, Calip 7-11 8-10 23, Willard 1-11 9-10 11, Wilson 2-7 1-4 6, Ealy 1-5 0-0 2, Gartner 4-4 0-0 9, Bhinhar 0-2 0-0 0, Manning 2-6 0-0 6, Ruffridge 4-10 3-4 14, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-70 23-32 89

DRAKE (16-7)

Rhine 13-18 2-2 31, Rose 1-2 1-2 4, Fuller 0-2 0-0 0, Hittner 6-11 9-10 23, Monahan 6-11 3-5 16, Bair 0-0 0-0 0, Burich 0-2 0-0 0, Wooldridge 0-4 2-2 2, Collier 2-2 2-2 6, Gueldner 0-1 0-0 0, Negaard 0-4 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-57 20-25 83

Missouri St. 19 20 24 26 89
Drake 16 15 22 30 83

3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 8-20 (Calip 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Ealy 0-1, Gartner 1-1, Bhinhar 0-1, Manning 2-4, Ruffridge 3-7), Drake 7-28 (Rhine 3-5, Rose 1-2, Fuller 0-2, Hittner 2-5, Monahan 1-5, Burich 0-2, Wooldridge 0-2, Gueldner 0-1, Negaard 0-4). Assists_Missouri St. 15 (Calip 8), Drake 16 (Monahan 7). Fouled Out_Missouri St. Franklin, Wilson, Gartner, Drake Fuller. Rebounds_Missouri St. 35 (Franklin 6-7), Drake 36 (Team 4-4). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 27, Drake 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,523.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority