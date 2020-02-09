No. 24 Missouri St. 89, Drake 83

MISSOURI ST. (20-3)

Franklin 3-6 2-4 8, Hipp 5-8 0-0 10, Calip 7-11 8-10 23, Willard 1-11 9-10 11, Wilson 2-7 1-4 6, Ealy 1-5 0-0 2, Gartner 4-4 0-0 9, Bhinhar 0-2 0-0 0, Manning 2-6 0-0 6, Ruffridge 4-10 3-4 14, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-70 23-32 89

DRAKE (16-7)

Rhine 13-18 2-2 31, Rose 1-2 1-2 4, Fuller 0-2 0-0 0, Hittner 6-11 9-10 23, Monahan 6-11 3-5 16, Bair 0-0 0-0 0, Burich 0-2 0-0 0, Wooldridge 0-4 2-2 2, Collier 2-2 2-2 6, Gueldner 0-1 0-0 0, Negaard 0-4 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-57 20-25 83

Missouri St. 19 20 24 26 — 89 Drake 16 15 22 30 — 83

3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 8-20 (Calip 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Ealy 0-1, Gartner 1-1, Bhinhar 0-1, Manning 2-4, Ruffridge 3-7), Drake 7-28 (Rhine 3-5, Rose 1-2, Fuller 0-2, Hittner 2-5, Monahan 1-5, Burich 0-2, Wooldridge 0-2, Gueldner 0-1, Negaard 0-4). Assists_Missouri St. 15 (Calip 8), Drake 16 (Monahan 7). Fouled Out_Missouri St. Franklin, Wilson, Gartner, Drake Fuller. Rebounds_Missouri St. 35 (Franklin 6-7), Drake 36 (Team 4-4). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 27, Drake 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,523.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.