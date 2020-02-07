Listen Live Sports

No. 24 Missouri State women hand Northern Iowa 1st home loss

February 7, 2020 9:52 pm
 
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Brice Calip and Alexa Willard scored 13 points each, and No. 24 Missouri State handed Northern Iowa its first home loss of the season 66-55 on Friday night.

Jasmine Franklin added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (19-3, 9-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who won their fifth straight.

Missouri State took the lead for good with nine straight points capped at 44-35 by Willard’s jumper with 5:55 left in the third quarter. The Panthers (13-8, 5-5) cut the deficit to three with a pair of 3-pointers but that was as close as they would get.

Karli Rucker had 13 points and Cynthia Wolf added 10 for Northern Iowa.

The Panthers had a 12-3 run to lead 30-28 in the second quarter. Calip’s three-point play with less than a second left in the half gave the Bears a 35-32 lead.

Northern Iowa dropped to 8-1 at home on the season.

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

