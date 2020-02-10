No. 24 Texas Tech 88, TCU 42

TCU (13-11)

D.Smith 0-2 2-4 2, Samuel 2-5 0-3 4, Bane 3-9 0-1 7, Farabello 1-1 0-0 2, Nembhard 1-6 2-2 4, Fuller 1-9 4-4 6, Grayer 3-7 2-2 10, Dennis 0-5 1-2 1, LeDee 1-1 4-4 6, Aschieris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-45 15-22 42.

TEXAS TECH (16-8)

Holyfield 4-6 1-2 10, Edwards 5-10 0-0 14, Moretti 6-9 1-3 17, Ramsey 7-11 1-3 17, Shannon 1-2 1-3 3, Clarke 1-1 2-3 4, McCullar 3-6 4-4 10, Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Tchewa 3-4 0-0 6, Nadolny 0-0 1-4 1, Savrasov 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 32-53 11-22 88.

Halftime_Texas Tech 45-20. 3-Point Goals_TCU 3-19 (Grayer 2-4, Bane 1-5, D.Smith 0-1, Fuller 0-2, Nembhard 0-3, Dennis 0-4), Texas Tech 13-22 (Edwards 4-6, Moretti 4-6, Ramsey 2-3, Savrasov 2-3, Holyfield 1-1, Benson 0-1, McCullar 0-1, Shannon 0-1). Fouled Out_LeDee. Rebounds_TCU 28 (Samuel 7), Texas Tech 27 (Edwards, Clarke, McCullar 4). Assists_TCU 4 (Nembhard 2), Texas Tech 20 (Clarke 5). Total Fouls_TCU 19, Texas Tech 18. A_13,050 (15,098).

