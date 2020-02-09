Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 25 Arkansas 103, No. 15 Kentucky 85

February 9, 2020 7:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

KENTUCKY (18-5)

Anyagaligbo 1-2 0-0 2, McKinney 1-3 0-0 3, Haines 2-7 0-0 6, Howard 7-21 5-7 20, Roper 4-9 0-0 9, Wyatt 3-3 0-2 6, Green 1-3 0-0 2, Paschal 1-2 2-2 5, Patterson 11-18 5-5 32, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-68 12-16 85

ARKANSAS (19-5)

Thomas 5-6 3-3 13, Daniels 3-7 2-4 9, Dungee 8-12 4-4 24, Ramirez 3-6 0-0 8, Tolefree 9-15 7-7 30, Barnum 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-2 1-1 5, Oberg 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 2-4 0-0 5, Gaulden 3-6 2-3 9, Spangler 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-59 19-22 103

Kentucky 21 14 19 31 85
Arkansas 19 19 33 32 103

3-Point Goals_Kentucky 11-30 (McKinney 1-2, Haines 2-4, Howard 1-10, Roper 1-4, Green 0-2, Paschal 1-1, Patterson 5-7), Arkansas 14-21 (Daniels 1-1, Dungee 4-4, Ramirez 2-4, Tolefree 5-10, Doumbia 1-1, Gaulden 1-1). Assists_Kentucky 13 (Roper 6), Arkansas 19 (Ramirez 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 23 (Anyagaligbo 2-4), Arkansas 37 (Thomas 2-7). Total Fouls_Kentucky 23, Arkansas 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,638.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority