No. 25 Arkansas 103, No. 15 Kentucky 85

KENTUCKY (18-5)

Anyagaligbo 1-2 0-0 2, McKinney 1-3 0-0 3, Haines 2-7 0-0 6, Howard 7-21 5-7 20, Roper 4-9 0-0 9, Wyatt 3-3 0-2 6, Green 1-3 0-0 2, Paschal 1-2 2-2 5, Patterson 11-18 5-5 32, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-68 12-16 85

ARKANSAS (19-5)

Thomas 5-6 3-3 13, Daniels 3-7 2-4 9, Dungee 8-12 4-4 24, Ramirez 3-6 0-0 8, Tolefree 9-15 7-7 30, Barnum 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-2 1-1 5, Oberg 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 2-4 0-0 5, Gaulden 3-6 2-3 9, Spangler 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-59 19-22 103

Kentucky 21 14 19 31 — 85 Arkansas 19 19 33 32 — 103

3-Point Goals_Kentucky 11-30 (McKinney 1-2, Haines 2-4, Howard 1-10, Roper 1-4, Green 0-2, Paschal 1-1, Patterson 5-7), Arkansas 14-21 (Daniels 1-1, Dungee 4-4, Ramirez 2-4, Tolefree 5-10, Doumbia 1-1, Gaulden 1-1). Assists_Kentucky 13 (Roper 6), Arkansas 19 (Ramirez 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 23 (Anyagaligbo 2-4), Arkansas 37 (Thomas 2-7). Total Fouls_Kentucky 23, Arkansas 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,638.

