No. 25 Houston 75, Tulane 62

February 6, 2020 10:56 pm
 
TULANE (10-12)

Days 3-5 2-2 10, Hightower 5-12 5-7 17, Thomas 2-6 0-0 5, Thompson 1-11 2-2 4, Lawson 4-10 4-6 13, Walker 2-3 2-2 8, McGee 2-2 0-0 4, Russell 0-2 0-0 0, Koka 0-0 1-2 1, Zhang 0-1 0-0 0, Galic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 16-21 62.

HOUSTON (18-5)

White 4-7 0-1 8, Harris 1-1 1-2 3, Grimes 6-11 2-4 15, Hinton 5-9 0-0 12, Sasser 2-9 0-0 6, Mills 7-10 0-0 18, Alley 1-2 1-2 3, Gresham 2-3 1-2 5, Gorham 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 30-56 5-11 75.

Halftime_Houston 39-21. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 8-27 (Walker 2-2, Days 2-4, Hightower 2-7, Thomas 1-4, Lawson 1-5, Russell 0-1, Zhang 0-1, Thompson 0-3), Houston 10-28 (Mills 4-7, Hinton 2-4, Sasser 2-8, Gorham 1-3, Grimes 1-5, Alley 0-1). Rebounds_Tulane 23 (Hightower, Thompson 5), Houston 35 (Hinton 12). Assists_Tulane 10 (Thompson 3), Houston 18 (Hinton 7). Total Fouls_Tulane 14, Houston 17. A_6,430 (8,479).

