No. 25 Ohio St. 79, No. 7 Maryland 72

MARYLAND (22-5)

J.Smith 3-8 2-3 8, Ayala 5-12 3-4 16, Cowan 1-4 8-9 10, Morsell 3-6 2-2 8, Scott 4-5 1-1 10, Wiggins 7-15 0-0 20, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Lindo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 16-19 72.

OHIO ST. (18-9)

A.Wesson 4-10 2-2 12, K.Wesson 5-10 3-5 15, Young 1-3 1-3 3, Muhammad 5-11 8-8 22, Walker 4-7 2-2 12, Washington 3-8 7-8 13, Liddell 1-4 0-0 2, Ahrens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 23-28 79.

Halftime_Ohio St. 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 10-29 (Wiggins 6-13, Ayala 3-8, Scott 1-2, Cowan 0-1, Hart 0-1, Morsell 0-1, J.Smith 0-3), Ohio St. 10-25 (Muhammad 4-8, Walker 2-3, K.Wesson 2-4, A.Wesson 2-5, Ahrens 0-1, Young 0-1, Washington 0-3). Fouled Out_Cowan. Rebounds_Maryland 25 (J.Smith 7), Ohio St. 30 (K.Wesson 9). Assists_Maryland 12 (Cowan 7), Ohio St. 10 (K.Wesson, Walker 3). Total Fouls_Maryland 24, Ohio St. 18. A_18,809 (18,809).

