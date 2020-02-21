No. 25 Princeton 66, Harvard 45

HARVARD (14-8)

Boehm 3-7 2-2 8, Levy 3-7 0-0 7, McCarthy 2-7 0-0 5, Mullaney 2-14 2-2 7, Sussman 1-6 0-0 2, Guramare 0-2 0-0 0, Stuhlreyer 5-11 0-0 11, Donaldson 0-1 0-0 0, Jennings 0-2 0-0 0, Park 1-5 0-0 3, Salen 0-0 0-0 0, Stritzel 0-2 2-2 2, Totals 17-64 6-6 45

PRINCETON (20-1)

Baur 3-7 5-7 11, Alarie 8-13 2-2 18, Cunningham 4-6 1-2 9, Littlefield 1-10 5-6 7, Stone 2-5 1-2 7, Boyer 0-0 1-2 1, McArthur 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Connolly 1-3 1-2 4, Haire 0-1 0-0 0, Meyers 1-5 1-2 3, Weger 1-2 0-0 2, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 17-25 66

Harvard 7 14 8 16 — 45 Princeton 17 16 12 21 — 66

3-Point Goals_Harvard 5-28 (Levy 1-3, McCarthy 1-4, Mullaney 1-8, Sussman 0-4, Stuhlreyer 1-3, Jennings 0-1, Park 1-4, Stritzel 0-1), Princeton 3-13 (Baur 0-1, Alarie 0-2, Cunningham 0-1, Littlefield 0-2, Stone 2-3, Mitchell 0-1, Connolly 1-1, Meyers 0-2). Assists_Harvard 12 (Boehm 4), Princeton 18 (Littlefield 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Harvard 45 (Mullaney 4-6), Princeton 39 (McArthur 4-4). Total Fouls_Harvard 21, Princeton 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_957.

