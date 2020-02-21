Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 25 Princeton 66, Harvard 45

February 21, 2020 8:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

HARVARD (14-8)

Boehm 3-7 2-2 8, Levy 3-7 0-0 7, McCarthy 2-7 0-0 5, Mullaney 2-14 2-2 7, Sussman 1-6 0-0 2, Guramare 0-2 0-0 0, Stuhlreyer 5-11 0-0 11, Donaldson 0-1 0-0 0, Jennings 0-2 0-0 0, Park 1-5 0-0 3, Salen 0-0 0-0 0, Stritzel 0-2 2-2 2, Totals 17-64 6-6 45

PRINCETON (20-1)

Baur 3-7 5-7 11, Alarie 8-13 2-2 18, Cunningham 4-6 1-2 9, Littlefield 1-10 5-6 7, Stone 2-5 1-2 7, Boyer 0-0 1-2 1, McArthur 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Connolly 1-3 1-2 4, Haire 0-1 0-0 0, Meyers 1-5 1-2 3, Weger 1-2 0-0 2, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 17-25 66

Harvard 7 14 8 16 45
Princeton 17 16 12 21 66

3-Point Goals_Harvard 5-28 (Levy 1-3, McCarthy 1-4, Mullaney 1-8, Sussman 0-4, Stuhlreyer 1-3, Jennings 0-1, Park 1-4, Stritzel 0-1), Princeton 3-13 (Baur 0-1, Alarie 0-2, Cunningham 0-1, Littlefield 0-2, Stone 2-3, Mitchell 0-1, Connolly 1-1, Meyers 0-2). Assists_Harvard 12 (Boehm 4), Princeton 18 (Littlefield 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Harvard 45 (Mullaney 4-6), Princeton 39 (McArthur 4-4). Total Fouls_Harvard 21, Princeton 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_957.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Dr. Olivia J. Hooker was a USCG pioneer for women and minorities

Today in History

1942: Voice of America sends its first broadcast