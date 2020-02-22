No. 25 Princeton 87, Dartmouth 55

DARTMOUTH (8-15)

Luce 4-9 0-0 10, Douglas 3-8 0-0 8, Lenart 2-4 0-0 4, Louie 2-5 2-2 6, McKenna 3-9 0-0 6, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, Kelly 3-3 0-0 6, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Harland 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 5-9 0-1 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-52 2-3 55

PRINCETON (21-1)

Baur 1-2 0-0 2, Alarie 11-21 4-4 28, Cunningham 1-5 0-0 2, Littlefield 2-8 4-6 9, Stone 6-9 1-1 16, Boyer 0-0 0-0 0, McArthur 1-3 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Connolly 2-3 2-2 7, Haire 1-2 0-0 2, Meyers 5-7 0-0 10, Weger 2-4 0-1 4, Young 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-69 11-14 87

Dartmouth 16 16 11 12 — 55 Princeton 16 18 31 22 — 87

3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 5-14 (Luce 2-3, Douglas 2-5, McKenna 0-1, Brown 1-1, Harland 0-2, Taylor 0-2), Princeton 8-22 (Alarie 2-5, Cunningham 0-2, Littlefield 1-3, Stone 3-5, Connolly 1-1, Haire 0-1, Meyers 0-2, Weger 0-1, Young 1-2). Assists_Dartmouth 12 (Louie 4), Princeton 18 (Connolly 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dartmouth 25 ( 1-6), Princeton 41 (Alarie 4-12). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 15, Princeton 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,450.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.