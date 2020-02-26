No. 3 Gonzaga looks to extend streak vs San Diego

San Diego (9-20, 2-12) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (27-2, 13-1)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Gonzaga looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over San Diego. In its last 11 wins against the Toreros, Gonzaga has won by an average of 25 points. San Diego’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2014, a 69-66 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev has averaged 17.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while Corey Kispert has put up 14 points and four rebounds. For the Toreros, Braun Hartfield has averaged 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while Joey Calcaterra has put up 11.2 points.BRILLIANT BRAUN: Hartfield has connected on 33.3 percent of the 144 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 64.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Gonzaga is a flawless 27-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 51.8 percent or less. The Bulldogs are 0-2 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

THREAT FROM DEEP: San Diego’s Calcaterra has attempted 132 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 5 for 18 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 87.6 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs first nationally. The San Diego defense has allowed 71.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 217th).

