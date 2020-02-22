Listen Live Sports

No. 3 Kansas 64, No. 1 Baylor 61

February 22, 2020
 
KANSAS (24-3)

Azubuike 11-13 1-3 23, Agbaji 0-5 0-0 0, Dotson 5-11 2-3 13, Garrett 3-10 2-2 9, Moss 4-9 2-2 11, Braun 2-3 0-0 4, McCormack 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 27-53 7-10 64.

BAYLOR (24-2)

Gillespie 4-8 2-3 10, Butler 7-18 1-3 19, Mitchell 2-11 2-3 6, Teague 3-8 0-0 8, Vital 2-4 2-5 6, Bandoo 0-1 0-0 0, Mayer 4-7 1-1 10, Clark 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-58 8-15 61.

Halftime_Kansas 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 3-13 (Garrett 1-2, Dotson 1-4, Moss 1-4, Braun 0-1, Agbaji 0-2), Baylor 7-20 (Butler 4-10, Teague 2-4, Mayer 1-3, Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_McCormack. Rebounds_Kansas 33 (Azubuike 19), Baylor 29 (Vital 8). Assists_Kansas 13 (Garrett 7), Baylor 14 (Butler 6). Total Fouls_Kansas 19, Baylor 16.

