No. 3 Kansas 87, Oklahoma 70

February 15, 2020 2:00 pm
 
OKLAHOMA (16-9)

Doolittle 8-20 6-8 27, Manek 3-8 0-0 7, Bieniemy 1-5 0-0 2, Reaves 4-14 4-4 12, Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Harmon 3-6 2-2 10, Kuath 3-5 0-0 6, Iwuakor 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 2-2 2, Merritt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 14-16 70.

KANSAS (22-3)

Azubuike 6-12 3-6 15, Agbaji 4-10 0-2 10, Dotson 7-15 5-5 19, Garrett 9-18 0-0 24, Moss 2-5 2-2 8, Braun 1-2 0-0 3, McCormack 3-4 0-0 6, Enaruna 1-2 0-0 2, Elliot 0-0 0-0 0, Teahan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 10-15 87.

Halftime_Kansas 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 8-24 (Doolittle 5-8, Harmon 2-4, Manek 1-6, Williams 0-1, Bieniemy 0-2, Reaves 0-3), Kansas 11-22 (Garrett 6-9, Moss 2-3, Agbaji 2-5, Braun 1-2, Enaruna 0-1, Dotson 0-2). Rebounds_Oklahoma 34 (Doolittle 12), Kansas 42 (Azubuike 17). Assists_Oklahoma 12 (Reaves, Harmon 4), Kansas 17 (Garrett 7). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 10, Kansas 14. A_16,300 (16,300).

The Associated Press

