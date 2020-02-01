No. 3 Oregon 101, Colorado 53

OREGON (19-2)

Boley 2-6 2-2 7, Hebard 5-9 0-0 10, Sabally 6-11 4-4 17, Ionescu 10-14 2-2 24, Moore 5-6 3-3 15, Cochrane 2-2 0-0 4, Giomi 3-5 0-0 6, Chavez 2-2 1-1 6, Shelley 2-4 1-2 7, Winterburn 1-4 0-0 3, Yaeger 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 39-65 13-14 101

COLORADO (14-7)

Tuitele 2-5 2-2 6, Clarke 8-16 0-0 18, Hollingshed 5-16 0-0 11, Knight 2-4 1-1 6, Sherrod 1-8 0-0 3, Whittaker 0-5 0-2 0, Volcy 0-1 0-0 0, Caylao-Do 0-3 0-0 0, Finau 4-7 0-0 9, Kulinska 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-67 3-5 53

Oregon 31 21 29 20 — 101 Colorado 11 11 18 13 — 53

3-Point Goals_Oregon 10-22 (Boley 1-5, Sabally 1-4, Ionescu 2-3, Moore 2-2, Chavez 1-1, Shelley 2-4, Winterburn 1-3), Colorado 6-23 (Tuitele 0-1, Clarke 2-6, Hollingshed 1-7, Knight 1-3, Sherrod 1-3, Whittaker 0-1, Finau 1-2). Assists_Oregon 28 (Ionescu 13), Colorado 10 (Sherrod 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 39 (Ionescu 5-10), Colorado 33 (Clarke 3-5). Total Fouls_Oregon 11, Colorado 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,669.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.