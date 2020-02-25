Listen Live Sports

No. 3 Oregon 74, No. 4 Stanford 66

February 25, 2020 12:02 am
 
OREGON (26-2)

Boley 2-5 2-2 7, Hebard 1-2 2-2 4, Sabally 10-17 3-5 27, Ionescu 9-19 3-4 21, Moore 2-4 0-0 4, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 2-6 0-0 5, Shelley 1-3 3-4 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-56 13-17 74

STANFORD (24-4)

Dodson 2-5 2-6 6, Fingall 3-7 0-0 7, Lexie Hull 9-22 3-4 27, Lacie Hull 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 6-16 0-0 14, Belibi 0-0 0-0 0, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 3-7 0-0 8, Jump 0-1 0-0 0, Moschkau 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 5-10 66

Oregon 18 14 24 18 74
Stanford 8 14 16 28 66

3-Point Goals_Oregon 7-20 (Boley 1-3, Sabally 4-7, Ionescu 0-3, Moore 0-1, Chavez 1-4, Shelley 1-2), Stanford 11-29 (Fingall 1-2, Hull 6-12, Hull 0-3, Williams 2-6, Prechtel 2-5, Jump 0-1). Assists_Oregon 13 (Ionescu 12), Stanford 13 (Hull 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 34 (Sabally 4-9), Stanford 36 (Fingall 5-12). Total Fouls_Oregon 14, Stanford 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,511.

