No. 3 Oregon 79, No. 19 Arizona St. 48

ARIZONA ST. (16-8)

Tapley 4-7 0-4 8, Van Hyfte 0-1 2-2 2, Hanson 2-3 0-0 6, Richardson 0-3 3-4 3, Ryan 1-8 0-0 3, Ruden 1-4 2-2 4, Walker 4-5 0-0 8, Bejedi 2-6 2-5 7, Caldwell 0-0 1-2 1, Mbulito 2-4 0-2 4, Sanders 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-43 10-21 48

OREGON (22-2)

Boley 5-8 0-0 14, Hebard 4-7 3-5 11, Sabally 4-9 1-2 11, Ionescu 6-9 4-5 19, Moore 1-9 3-4 5, Cochrane 0-0 0-0 0, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 2-7 1-1 5, Shelley 5-5 0-0 14, Yaeger 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-55 12-17 79

Arizona St. 2 13 15 18 — 48 Oregon 10 17 30 22 — 79

3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 4-13 (Hanson 2-3, Richardson 0-1, Ryan 1-4, Bejedi 1-3, Mbulito 0-1, Sanders 0-1), Oregon 13-25 (Boley 4-6, Sabally 2-3, Ionescu 3-5, Moore 0-3, Chavez 0-4, Shelley 4-4). Assists_Arizona St. 7 (Mbulito 2), Oregon 15 (Ionescu 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona St. 25 (Tapley 3-7), Oregon 32 (Hebard 4-5). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 21, Oregon 18. Technical Fouls_Arizona St. Ryan 1, Oregon Ionescu 1. A_12,364.

