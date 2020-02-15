Listen Live Sports

No. 3 Oregon 80, No. 7 UCLA 66

February 15, 2020 2:14 am
 
OREGON (23-2)

Boley 1-3 0-0 3, Hebard 14-19 2-4 30, Sabally 4-9 1-4 9, Ionescu 6-13 5-5 18, Moore 3-8 2-4 9, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 3-4 0-0 8, Shelley 1-1 0-0 3, Winterburn 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-58 10-17 80

UCLA (21-3)

Miller 3-5 0-0 6, Onyenwere 9-19 5-6 23, Chou 2-7 2-2 6, Dean 5-13 3-4 14, Osborne 3-14 2-4 8, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Corsaro 1-3 1-2 4, Horvat 1-4 3-4 5, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-65 16-22 66

Oregon 22 26 19 13 80
UCLA 8 20 20 18 66

3-Point Goals_Oregon 6-15 (Boley 1-2, Sabally 0-1, Ionescu 1-4, Moore 1-4, Chavez 2-2, Shelley 1-1, Winterburn 0-1), UCLA 2-23 (Onyenwere 0-3, Chou 0-3, Dean 1-6, Osborne 0-8, Corsaro 1-3). Assists_Oregon 17 (Ionescu 8), UCLA 14 (Dean 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 40 (Hebard 6-17), UCLA 33 ( 4-6). Total Fouls_Oregon 17, UCLA 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,912.

The Associated Press

