No. 3 Oregon 85, No. 12 Arizona 52

February 7, 2020 11:49 pm
 
ARIZONA (18-4)

McBryde 2-3 0-0 4, Reese 8-11 0-0 17, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Carter 2-5 0-0 4, McDonald 5-13 3-3 13, Benonysdottir 0-0 0-0 0, Gul 1-2 0-2 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Alonso 0-0 0-0 0, Mote 1-2 0-0 3, Nixon 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 3-10 0-0 7, Totals 23-52 3-5 52

OREGON (21-2)

Boley 3-10 0-0 8, Hebard 10-13 2-4 22, Sabally 5-9 4-6 17, Ionescu 6-9 0-0 15, Moore 0-2 2-2 2, Cochrane 0-1 0-0 0, Giomi 1-1 2-2 4, Chavez 7-14 0-0 17, Shelley 0-3 0-2 0, Winterburn 0-3 0-0 0, Yaeger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-65 10-16 85

Arizona 10 12 16 14 52
Oregon 18 21 33 13 85

3-Point Goals_Arizona 3-16 (Reese 1-2, Thomas 0-2, Carter 0-1, McDonald 0-4, Mote 1-2, Pueyo 1-5), Oregon 11-28 (Boley 2-8, Sabally 3-4, Ionescu 3-5, Chavez 3-8, Shelley 0-2, Winterburn 0-1). Assists_Arizona 13 (McDonald 6), Oregon 23 (Ionescu 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona 24 (McBryde 1-3), Oregon 40 (Ionescu 7-11). Total Fouls_Arizona 18, Oregon 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_11,692.

