Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 3 Oregon 93, California 61

February 21, 2020 11:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

OREGON (25-2)

Boley 8-11 0-0 24, Hebard 10-13 0-1 20, Sabally 5-15 5-5 16, Ionescu 7-9 1-1 17, Moore 3-7 3-3 9, Giomi 0-1 0-0 0, Chavez 0-4 0-0 0, Shelley 3-7 0-0 7, Winterburn 0-2 0-0 0, Yaeger 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-70 9-10 93

CALIFORNIA (10-16)

Styles 1-3 0-0 2, West 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 10-25 3-4 26, Crocker 5-13 2-2 15, McIntosh 0-3 0-0 0, Lutje Schipholt 3-9 2-3 8, Yue 1-4 0-0 2, Green 3-9 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-67 7-9 61

Oregon 23 24 31 15 93
California 19 9 14 19 61

3-Point Goals_Oregon 12-24 (Boley 8-9, Sabally 1-5, Ionescu 2-2, Moore 0-1, Chavez 0-2, Shelley 1-3, Winterburn 0-1, Yaeger 0-1), California 8-19 (Brown 3-4, Crocker 3-9, McIntosh 0-1, Green 2-5). Assists_Oregon 23 (Ionescu 11), California 14 (McIntosh 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 48 (Hebard 6-15), California 32 (Yue 5-9). Total Fouls_Oregon 13, California 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,518.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Research Lab scientists monitor the Arctic environment

Today in History

1862: Legal Tender Act passed to help finance the Civil War