No. 3 Oregon 93, California 61

OREGON (25-2)

Boley 8-11 0-0 24, Hebard 10-13 0-1 20, Sabally 5-15 5-5 16, Ionescu 7-9 1-1 17, Moore 3-7 3-3 9, Giomi 0-1 0-0 0, Chavez 0-4 0-0 0, Shelley 3-7 0-0 7, Winterburn 0-2 0-0 0, Yaeger 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-70 9-10 93

CALIFORNIA (10-16)

Styles 1-3 0-0 2, West 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 10-25 3-4 26, Crocker 5-13 2-2 15, McIntosh 0-3 0-0 0, Lutje Schipholt 3-9 2-3 8, Yue 1-4 0-0 2, Green 3-9 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-67 7-9 61

Oregon 23 24 31 15 — 93 California 19 9 14 19 — 61

3-Point Goals_Oregon 12-24 (Boley 8-9, Sabally 1-5, Ionescu 2-2, Moore 0-1, Chavez 0-2, Shelley 1-3, Winterburn 0-1, Yaeger 0-1), California 8-19 (Brown 3-4, Crocker 3-9, McIntosh 0-1, Green 2-5). Assists_Oregon 23 (Ionescu 11), California 14 (McIntosh 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 48 (Hebard 6-15), California 32 (Yue 5-9). Total Fouls_Oregon 13, California 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,518.

