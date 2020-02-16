No. 3 Oregon 93, Southern Cal 67

OREGON (24-2)

Boley 9-14 0-0 25, Hebard 9-13 4-5 22, Sabally 6-11 3-3 18, Ionescu 5-9 1-1 12, Moore 2-8 1-2 5, Giomi 2-2 1-1 5, Shelley 1-3 0-0 3, Winterburn 1-1 0-0 3, Yaeger 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-62 10-12 93

SOUTHERN CAL (13-12)

Overbeck 8-11 1-1 17, Pili 6-16 2-2 14, Caldwell 1-5 0-0 3, Miura 2-6 0-0 6, Rogers 8-17 2-2 21, Jackson 2-5 2-2 6, Otto 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-61 7-7 67

Oregon 20 23 25 25 — 93 Southern Cal 15 17 18 17 — 67

3-Point Goals_Oregon 13-30 (Boley 7-12, Sabally 3-6, Ionescu 1-4, Moore 0-3, Shelley 1-3, Winterburn 1-1, Yaeger 0-1), Southern Cal 6-18 (Pili 0-2, Caldwell 1-4, Miura 2-6, Rogers 3-6). Assists_Oregon 27 (Ionescu 13), Southern Cal 11 (Pili 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 38 (Ionescu 3-7), Southern Cal 23 (Pili 2-4). Total Fouls_Oregon 8, Southern Cal 13. Technical Fouls_Oregon TEAM 1. A_2,123.

