No. 4 Dayton 82, Davidson 67

DAVIDSON (15-13)

Boachie-Yiadom 0-0 0-0 0, Brajkovic 4-7 0-0 9, Collins 1-4 0-0 3, Grady 9-18 2-3 22, Gudmundsson 6-9 5-7 20, Lee 5-12 1-1 13, B.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Kristensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 8-11 67.

DAYTON (27-2)

Mikesell 1-2 0-0 2, Toppin 10-11 0-1 23, Chatman 5-6 2-2 14, Crutcher 4-7 0-0 10, Landers 4-7 3-7 11, Watson 6-10 1-1 13, Cohill 3-3 1-2 7, Tshimanga 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-47 7-13 82.

Halftime_Dayton 42-24. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 9-21 (Gudmundsson 3-5, Grady 2-4, Lee 2-6, Brajkovic 1-1, Collins 1-3, B.Jones 0-2), Dayton 7-19 (Toppin 3-4, Chatman 2-3, Crutcher 2-4, Mikesell 0-1, Landers 0-3, Watson 0-4). Rebounds_Davidson 15 (Gudmundsson 6), Dayton 31 (Toppin 12). Assists_Davidson 12 (Grady 4), Dayton 20 (Crutcher 7). Total Fouls_Davidson 13, Dayton 18. A_13,407 (13,435).

