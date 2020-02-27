Listen Live Sports

No. 4 Dayton looks to extend streak vs Davidson

February 27, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Davidson (15-12, 9-6) vs. No. 4 Dayton (26-2, 15-0)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Dayton looks for its 16th straight conference win against Davidson. Dayton’s last A10 loss came against the Saint Louis Billikens 64-55 on March 15, 2019. Davidson easily beat La Salle by 25 at home in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Obi Toppin has averaged 19.7 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Flyers. Jalen Crutcher is also a big facilitator, accounting for 14.4 points and 4.7 assists per game. The Wildcats are led by Jon Axel Gudmundsson, who is averaging 14 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.GIFTED GUDMUNDSSON: Gudmundsson has connected on 33.1 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Davidson is 12-0 when it limits opponents to 64 or fewer points, and 3-12 when opposing teams exceed 64 points. Dayton is 24-0 when holding opponents to 76 points or fewer, and 2-2 whenever teams score more than 76 on the Flyers.

STREAK STATS: Dayton has won its last 15 home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 62.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked first among A10 teams with an average of 79.9 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

