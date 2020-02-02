Listen Live Sports

No. 4 San Diego St. 80, Utah St. 68

February 2, 2020
 
UTAH ST. (17-7)

Merrill 5-12 2-2 16, Queta 4-8 0-1 8, Miller 5-12 2-2 15, Bean 6-10 0-0 13, Brito 1-4 3-3 5, Porter 1-1 2-2 5, Bairstow 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 2-3 0-0 4, Dorius 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 9-10 68.

SAN DIEGO ST. (23-0)

Flynn 5-13 2-3 15, Mitchell 9-14 6-6 28, Feagin 3-8 6-8 15, Wetzell 4-8 2-2 11, Schakel 2-4 0-0 6, Seiko 1-3 0-0 3, Pulliam 0-1 0-0 0, J.Mensah 0-0 0-0 0, Narain 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 16-19 80.

Halftime_Utah St. 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 9-21 (Merrill 4-8, Miller 3-6, Porter 1-1, Bean 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Bairstow 0-1, Brito 0-2), San Diego St. 14-32 (Mitchell 4-6, Feagin 3-8, Flynn 3-10, Schakel 2-4, Wetzell 1-1, Seiko 1-3). Rebounds_Utah St. 24 (Queta 6), San Diego St. 28 (Wetzell 10). Assists_Utah St. 19 (Merrill 12), San Diego St. 14 (Flynn 7). Total Fouls_Utah St. 19, San Diego St. 14. A_12,414 (12,414).

