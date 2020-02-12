No. 4 San Diego St. 82, New Mexico 59

NEW MEXICO (17-9)

Manigault 4-11 1-2 9, Lyle 3-11 0-0 8, Martin 3-10 0-0 7, Jackson 2-9 2-2 6, Maluach 3-7 0-0 7, Hendrix 7-12 4-5 20, McGee 1-4 0-0 2, Kuac 0-0 0-0 0, Percy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 7-9 59.

SAN DIEGO ST. (25-0)

Mitchell 9-15 4-4 22, Wetzell 7-9 5-6 20, Feagin 2-6 0-0 6, Flynn 5-15 3-4 15, Schakel 3-7 2-2 11, Pulliam 1-4 0-1 3, Seiko 0-2 0-0 0, Arop 1-4 0-0 2, J.Mensah 0-0 0-0 0, Barnett 0-1 0-0 0, Giordano 1-1 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Narain 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 14-17 82.

Halftime_San Diego St. 35-33. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico 6-29 (Hendrix 2-6, Lyle 2-6, Maluach 1-4, Martin 1-4, Manigault 0-1, Percy 0-1, McGee 0-2, Jackson 0-5), San Diego St. 10-28 (Schakel 3-5, Feagin 2-5, Flynn 2-9, Giordano 1-1, Wetzell 1-1, Pulliam 1-2, Seiko 0-2, Mitchell 0-3). Rebounds_New Mexico 31 (Lyle, Maluach 6), San Diego St. 37 (Mitchell 12). Assists_New Mexico 14 (Martin, Maluach 4), San Diego St. 14 (Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_New Mexico 16, San Diego St. 19. A_12,414 (12,414).

