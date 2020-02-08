No. 4 San Diego St. 89, Air Force 74

SAN DIEGO ST. (24-0)

Mitchell 5-6 3-3 16, Wetzell 3-5 0-2 6, Feagin 7-11 2-2 21, Flynn 5-14 5-6 17, Schakel 5-8 6-6 18, Pulliam 2-4 0-0 5, Narain 1-2 1-3 3, Seiko 1-1 0-1 3, Arop 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-2 0, J.Mensah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 17-25 89.

AIR FORCE (9-15)

Scottie 5-13 6-10 16, Swan 1-2 0-0 3, Joyce 7-12 4-6 23, Morris 5-8 0-0 12, Tomes 3-7 4-4 10, Van Soelen 0-2 0-1 0, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Akaya 4-7 0-0 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 14-21 74.

Halftime_San Diego St. 41-34. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 14-27 (Feagin 5-7, Mitchell 3-3, Schakel 2-5, Flynn 2-8, Seiko 1-1, Pulliam 1-2, Johnson 0-1), Air Force 8-20 (Joyce 5-8, Morris 2-4, Swan 1-2, Scottie 0-1, Walker 0-1, Tomes 0-4). Fouled Out_Wetzell, Swan. Rebounds_San Diego St. 30 (Flynn 8), Air Force 33 (Scottie 13). Assists_San Diego St. 14 (Flynn 7), Air Force 16 (Joyce 5). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 20, Air Force 22.

