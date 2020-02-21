No. 4 San Diego St. looks to extend streak vs UNLV

UNLV (14-14, 9-6) vs. No. 4 San Diego State (26-0, 15-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 San Diego State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UNLV. In its last five wins against the Runnin’ Rebels, San Diego State has won by an average of 14 points. UNLV’s last win in the series came on Jan. 27, 2018, an 88-78 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Malachi Flynn has put up 16.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the way for the Aztecs. Complementing Flynn is Yanni Wetzell, who is accounting for 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Runnin’ Rebels have been led by Bryce Hamilton, who is averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Hamilton has connected on 29.9 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 67.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

STREAK SCORING: San Diego State has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 75.1 points while giving up 56.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aztecs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. San Diego State has 44 assists on 88 field goals (50 percent) across its past three outings while UNLV has assists on 42 of 94 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-best rate in the country. The UNLV defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 271st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.