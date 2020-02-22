No. 4 Stanford 63, No. 15 Oregon St. 60

OREGON ST. (19-8)

Jones 6-11 2-2 14, Pivec 3-13 6-6 13, Slocum 11-22 0-0 26, Tudor 1-4 0-0 3, Washington 0-4 2-2 2, Morris 0-0 2-2 2, Goodman 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 12-12 60

STANFORD (24-3)

Dodson 3-8 0-0 6, Fingall 0-4 0-0 0, Lacie Hull 2-3 1-2 5, Lexie Hull 2-9 2-4 6, Williams 9-19 3-4 24, Belibi 1-3 2-2 4, Jerome 2-5 0-0 6, Prechtel 1-5 0-0 2, Jump 1-5 0-0 2, Moschkau 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 3-3 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-64 8-12 63

Oregon St. 19 15 11 15 — 60 Stanford 21 15 18 9 — 63

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 6-17 (Pivec 1-1, Slocum 4-11, Tudor 1-4, Simmons 0-1), Stanford 7-21 (Fingall 0-3, Hull 0-1, Williams 3-6, Jerome 2-5, Prechtel 0-2, Jump 0-2, Wilson 2-2). Assists_Oregon St. 10 (Pivec 3), Stanford 7 (Williams 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 40 (Jones 4-12), Stanford 34 ( 4-6). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 12, Stanford 12. Technical Fouls_Oregon St. TEAM 1. A_3,745.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.