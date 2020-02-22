Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 4 Stanford 63, No. 15 Oregon St. 60

February 22, 2020 1:33 am
 
< a min read
      

OREGON ST. (19-8)

Jones 6-11 2-2 14, Pivec 3-13 6-6 13, Slocum 11-22 0-0 26, Tudor 1-4 0-0 3, Washington 0-4 2-2 2, Morris 0-0 2-2 2, Goodman 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 12-12 60

STANFORD (24-3)

Dodson 3-8 0-0 6, Fingall 0-4 0-0 0, Lacie Hull 2-3 1-2 5, Lexie Hull 2-9 2-4 6, Williams 9-19 3-4 24, Belibi 1-3 2-2 4, Jerome 2-5 0-0 6, Prechtel 1-5 0-0 2, Jump 1-5 0-0 2, Moschkau 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 3-3 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-64 8-12 63

Oregon St. 19 15 11 15 60
Stanford 21 15 18 9 63

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 6-17 (Pivec 1-1, Slocum 4-11, Tudor 1-4, Simmons 0-1), Stanford 7-21 (Fingall 0-3, Hull 0-1, Williams 3-6, Jerome 2-5, Prechtel 0-2, Jump 0-2, Wilson 2-2). Assists_Oregon St. 10 (Pivec 3), Stanford 7 (Williams 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 40 (Jones 4-12), Stanford 34 ( 4-6). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 12, Stanford 12. Technical Fouls_Oregon St. TEAM 1. A_3,745.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Research Lab scientists monitor the Arctic environment

Today in History

1862: Legal Tender Act passed to help finance the Civil War